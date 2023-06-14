ALTON - Each day, the new Starbucks in Alton gets closer to being a reality.

Much progress has been made at the location, which is fenced off just off Homer Adams Parkway in Alton. The shell of the new structure is in a place where the old Shop 'n Save gas station was once located.

Alton Mayor David Goins said he believes the new location will open soon. He hopes to see doors open sometime in July or in the summer. Mayor Goins said he knows the new Starbucks will provide a boost in tax revenues because it is such a popular coffee house and it has been sought for many years.

Starbucks is an American chain of coffeehouses and roasters reserves headquartered in Seattle, Wash., and is the nation's largest coffeehouse chain. Starbucks has hot and cold drinks, whole-bean coffee, espresso, coffee latte, full and loose-leaf teas, juices, Frappuccino beverages, pastries and snacks with free Wi-Fi internet service.

"We are really excited to see the progress on the Starbucks," the mayor said. "It will most definitely be a boost to our economy and we look forward to the grand opening and welcoming them to the City of Alton."

