ALTON - The new Alton Splash Pad will likely open in middle July, and the City of Alton’s goal will be accomplished to have it ready for a portion of the summer.

Alton Park and Rec Director Michael Haynes said he is extremely excited about the splash pad opening.

“We are getting close,” he said about the splash pad completion. “We are a little behind schedule due to chemical tanks were slow to get manufactured and shipped. We expect those to come in next week, and they will be put in place.”

The City of Alton was one of two communities that received a Better Building Communities Grant. The new splash pad is a partnership between the City of Alton and Illinois-American Water. The City of Alton also received financial support from the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) to assist in the construction of restroom facilities and at the splash pad/amphitheater venue.

“We should be able to get five weeks in before school starts,” Haynes said. “That has been our goal from the beginning to get it where kids could use it in the summer.”

