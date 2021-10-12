ALTON - Alton School District Superintendent Kristie Baumgartner said today the construction of the new Alton Middle School gymnasium is in its final stages.

Baumgartner said the school district expects to be able to use the gymnasium by the end of November or early December.

“They are getting very close to installing the flooring, followed by all the finishes,” she said. “I know the physical education teachers at Alton Middle School are very excited about the new gym and it will be a benefit in many other aspects beyond our physical education classes and athletics.”

Baumgartner said before that both the Annex Gym and new gym will be used for competition and practices.

