ALTON - Blades of Beauty is a new permanent makeup studio and clothing boutique opening in the Milton Schoolhouse in Alton this weekend. Their Grand Opening event is set for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 4, and will feature a piercer, giveaways, and more.

The business is located in the Milton Schoolhouse at 1320 Milton Road in room N103, which is through the building’s Maeva’s entrance, down the stairs, and down the hall to the right. A video of how to get to the shop can be seen at the top of this story, courtesy of 618 Drone Service.

Kari Rodney, owner and founder of Blades of Beauty, said the grand opening will feature dessert, “lots of giveaways,” and in-house piercings by Candis Ruyle. She said one of her favorite parts of this business is seeing the confidence her clients gain.

“I love to help boost women’s confidence,” she said. “It’s really nice to see my clients happy once they get the procedure done.”

Blades of Beauty features a clothing boutique on one half of the room and a permanent makeup and piercing studio on the other half. Kari said it’s a bit of a family business as well, as her mom’s embroidery is sold at the shop and her son will eventually have paintings for sale at the store.

She said preparing to open her own business has been a dream come true.

“It’s always been a dream to own my own business and be my own boss, and I am officially living my dream,” she said.

To book an appointment or consultation, visit this link. To find out more about Blades of Beauty, visit their Facebook page.

