Shakers is an appropriate name for the new bar/entertainment complex at 554 Broadway in Alton.

The new Alton bar will be owned by Paul and Lisa Everhart-Light and Gina and Randy Briskovich, long-time friends and fellow musicians. Paul Light previously owned the Lighthouse in Alton and is a guitar player. Lisa is an original songwriter and Gina has played in numerous bands throughout the country. Lisa also plays keyboard; Gina is a percussionist; Shawn Garrett will also play bass and Marcus Waters is a drummer/vocalist in the house band at Shakers.

The new bar is hoping to have live entertainment five nights a week, Wednesday through Sunday. The location is just off Henry in Alton, just west of Wedge Bank at the old Jazz On Broadway.

Paul Light said the new place should be an extension of all of the owners’ involvement as musicians and time in the music business.

“Alton has a lot of great local talent,” he said. “There are a lot of excellent bands in the St. Louis area and beyond. We are excited about opening.”

Gina shared Paul Light’s feeling about the new place, saying, “I am so excited, too.”

The four owners said they hope to be a part of the ongoing rebirth of downtown Alton that has included several new bars, restaurants locating there, plus an already strong group of established businesses with the new Liberty Bank Amphitheater nearby.

Randy Briskovich said he sees that the new bar will have a lot of variety in regard to music and live entertainment. The inside of the business has been completely redone with a stage in front and even larger stage in back.

“The main thing we wanted was a live music venue,” he said.

Paul Light said there will be eight or nine specialty pizzas offered and a few appetizers for people who visit. In the beginning, the business will be open Friday and Saturday nights and then Wednesday through Sunday night.

Original songwriters will be invited out on Thursdays. The Shakers house band will perform on Friday and Saturday night will be a night with a headliner. Sunday night will likely be an open jam night.

One of the stages will be equipped with drums and a piano for musicians who play. An extensive sound system has been installed. Randy Briskovich is a sound expert and said that is something people will notice when they come into the new business.

Lisa Light said the four have been lifelong friends and fellow artists and she can’t wait to open the new business.

“We have come together four in one to be successful,” she said.

Shakers had a soft opening on Friday and have an official opening this Friday, March 6.

