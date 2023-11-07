ALTON - A resolution to add more stop signs on Alby Street in Alton is moving forward after receiving unanimous approval at the Committee of the Whole meeting on Monday. Over $86,000 in ARPA funds were also approved for various traffic safety improvements; all of these items go to the City Council for final approval on Wednesday.

New stop signs would be placed on northbound and southbound Alby Street at East 4th Street, establishing the intersection as a four-way stop. Alderwoman Betsy Allen said these new signs are necessary to slow the heavy traffic in the area, and said other improvements may be made in the future, including crosswalks and handicap service ramps.

The committee also gave their tentative approval for $86,483 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for more traffic signage and safety improvements around the city. This includes $29,381.20 for 20th and Alby Street traffic safety improvements and $57,102 for two solar speed signs in each Ward, a total of 14 signs.

