WHITE HALL - North Greene High School will be taking to the air in the Western Illinois Valley Conference under new head coach Barry Creviston, known for his high school passing game.

Creviston comes from New Berlin and there he had significant success keeping the ball in the air.

“We are looking to revamp the program with our passing game,” he said. “It is not going to be easy in the WIVC every week.”

Creviston was a quarterback at McMurray College and he was previously a college coach for 10 years. He now has 26 years in coaching.

Keaton Brown will be one of the team leaders at quarterback and will handle Creviston’s passing game. Tailback Robbie Thompson will also be a key cog in the offense.

Creviston grew up in Bloomington, IL.

“I want to instill in my players the love for the game and joy of being around your teammates,” Creviston said. “I like to see guys improve and see them grow and achieve their goals. The WIVC South will be tough every week. We want to make it the normal to make the playoffs and it not to be unusual.”

