ALTON - A new area code will begin rolling out on Friday, July 7, to some of those in the 618 region seeking new phone numbers or additional lines.

The State of Illinois announced last year that a new 730 area code will "overlay the existing 618 area code to address the depletion of prefixes available for assignment within the region.”

The 618 area code covers 37 counties in southern Illinois and includes the communities of Alton, Belleville, Bethalto, Carbondale, East St. Louis, Edwardsville, Fairview Heights, Glen Carbon, Grafton, Granite City, Jerseyville, Wood River, and more.

The state further clarified that 730 numbers may begin appearing after Friday, but most areas will still have some 618 numbers available.

“While many individual 618 telephone numbers remain unassigned, an area code is deemed to be ‘exhausted’ when the last available prefix has been assigned. While 730 telephone numbers will begin to appear in the second half of 2023, there will continue to be an ongoing supply of available 618 telephone numbers in most areas.”

When customers request a new number or additional line of service, they may be assigned a number with a 730 area code. Both area codes will co-exist within the region.

All callers will still be required to dial the full 10-digit telephone number - including area code - for local calls to 730 numbers and 618 numbers alike. Three-digit dialing will still be available for 911 and 988, as well as 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, 711 or 811 if those are currently available in your community.

More information on the new 730 area code is available here.

