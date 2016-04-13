ALTON – Keiko Sawano, FNP-BC, is joining BJC Medical Group Neurology Associates, which is located at 4 Memorial Drive, Suite 230, on the Alton Memorial Hospital campus. She can be reached at 618-465-8666.

Sawano is a board-certified family nurse practitioner with a special interest in neurology. She received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from the University of Arkansas in 2008. She then moved to St. Louis to serve neurology patients at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, earning her neuroscience certification in 2011.

Sawano’s passion for neurology and neurological disorders led her to complete her Master of Science in Nursing in 2012 from Saint Louis University. She then transitioned into a nurse practitioner role at Siteman Cancer Center, where she provided consultation and comprehensive medical care for patients.

In order to pursue her passion of neurology more fully, she is joining BJC Medical Group Neurology Associates on the campus of Alton Memorial Hospital.

Sawano will soon receive her Doctorate in Nursing Practice from Saint Louis University and will complete her Master in Public Health certification. Both of these experiences expand her knowledge, experiences and her current scope of care to more fully provide quality care.

