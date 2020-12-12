The corner of Third and Belle Streets in Alton.

SEE PHOTO GALLERY:

ALTON - The light display orchestrated by Netflix in Downtown Alton made significant progress by a work crew on Friday afternoon. Netflix selected Alton as one of six cities throughout the country for light displays to spread holiday cheer.

Alton Mayor Brant Walker said on Friday morning that a 5 p.m. Sunday event is planned in Downtown Alton to discuss the light display with Netflix. Riverbender.com will be at the event on Sunday evening for video and photo coverage.

Walker said the light display will be finished soon, but he didn't know when it would exactly be completed. Much of Third Street is covered as of Friday evening.

