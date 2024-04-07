EDWARDSVILLE 8, TRIAD 2: After trading runs in both the first and third innings, Edwardsville scored two in the second and four in the fourth to run their winning streak to eight with the win at Triad.

Riley Nelson had three hits and an RBI for the Tigers, while Sophie Antonini hit a home run as a part of a two-hit, two-RBI day at the plate, and Jillian Lane had a hit and drove home four runs. Nelson also struck out six inside the circle, while Graham Cobb-Guledge fanned one.

Both Phoebe Feldman and Chloe Seger had hits and RBIs for the Knights, while Syd Horn and Lauren Williams had the other hits. Both Kenzi Sievers and Jillian Monahan struck out one each in the circle.

Edwardsville is now 8-1, while Triad goes to 5-9.

