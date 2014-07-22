Former Calhoun resident Tim Nelson (wife, Casey Scott) of Carrollton was diagnosed with colon & rectal cancer. After undergoing chemotherapy and radiation at Barnes Siteman Cancer Center in St. Louis, MO, he had surgery to remove the cancers. Surgery has been completed, and he is now being strong through 6-12 months of chemotherapy. We thought he was in the home stretch, but now another curve ball has been thrown: Tim's doctors have now found 10 nodules on his lungs. A thoracic specialist determined the nodules to be cancer that has spread from his colon and rectum into his lungs. Tim is currently undergoing a very harsh round of chemotherapy.

A benefit hosted by Tim & his wife Casey's close friends and family is being planned to help with some of the overwhelming medical costs.

The event takes place Saturday, July 26, 2014 from noon to 2am at Goettens Oasis in Carrollton, IL. There will be a pulled pork dinner with all the sides, live music all day and a DJ to close the event out, live and silent auction items, a 50/50 drawing, games, and raffle tickets, which are already for sale. There will also be a chance to win a new John Deere lawn Tractor with a lawn cart full of lawn tools.

All proceeds from the benefit will go to offset medical expenses. If you have any questions, please contact JD, Emy, or LeAnn at one of the phone numbers below.

