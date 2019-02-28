SPRINGFIELD – Pack up the babies and grab the old ladies, The Traveling Salvation Show – A Tribute to Neil Diamond will play a FREE concert on the Grandstand stage at the 2019 Illinois State Fair on Monday, August 12.

Neil Diamond rocks, and The Traveling Salvation Show will prove it to you! This up-tempo, rock-oriented tribute to the legendary Neil Diamond will have you dancing and singing along to all of Diamond’s classic hits. Don’t confuse this with the “AM radio” version of Neil Diamond – this is a hard-driving, nine-person ensemble that works to recreate the energy of Diamond’s live arena performances. It will leave you feeling so good, so good. Wearing sequins is not required, but highly encouraged!

The Traveling Salvation Show’s FREE concert is the fifth Grandstand act announced for the 2019 Illinois State Fair; a capella group Pentatonix and country duo Dan + Shay were announced earlier this month, and rapper Snoop Dogg and pop band Why Don’t We were announced last week.

Tickets for all Grandstand concerts go on sale later this Spring at the following prices:

Dan + Shay: Sunday, August 11

Tier 3 - $25 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 1 - $35 / Gen Track - $35 / VIP Track - $55

The Traveling Salvation Show – A Tribute to Neil Diamond: Monday, August 12

FREE – tickets not required

Why Don’t We: Tuesday, August 13

Tier 3 - $20 / Tier 2 - $25 / Tier 1 - $30 / Gen Track - $30 / VIP Track - $50

Pentatonix: Wednesday, August 14

Tier 3 - $45 / Tier 2 - $50 / Tier 1 - $55 / Gen Track - $55 / VIP Track - $75

Snoop Dogg & Friends: Friday, August 16

Tier 3 - $25 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 1 - $35 / Gen Track - $35 / VIP Track - $55

