Neighbors Helping Neighbors! Reliance Bank will be hosting a Food & Personal Care Items drive to benefit Guardian Angel Food Pantry. The Pantry is part of Madison County Catholic Charities; they provide services to Madison County, Jersey County, and Calhoun County. Starting the end of August the center will be doing mobile food runs to seniors and families in need in the rural areas. All donations are greatly appreciated. You may drop off your donations at Reliance Bank during normal business hours. Everyone that makes a donation will receive an entry into a gift basket donated by Reliance Bank. Reliance Bank is located at 2810 Godfrey Road-Godfrey, IL 62035 Lobby hours are Mon-Thu 9-5, Fri 9-6 and Sat 9-12. For additional information contact Martha at 618-374-8204