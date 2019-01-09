EDWARDSVILLE - The Ozark Mountain Daredevils played three sold-out shows recently at the Wildey in Edwardsville. The band brought a lively performance of the Southern rock jam music they’re known for. Loyal fans who have followed the band for decades were excited to see them perform the hits that brought them to their impressive national success. Each song throughout the night got the crowd, clapping, foot-tapping, and singing along track after track.

It was a special treat for the band and fans alike to get together to enjoy music at the Wildey.

“We are thrilled every time we get an opportunity to play The Wildey. It’s an intimate venue with great acoustics and it feels like we are playing in our fans living room,” said John Dillon one of the founding members of the band.

Throughout the night the band showcased their incredible musical talents. The band as a whole played an impressive amount of instruments throughout the show, lots of guitars, percussion, mandolin, fiddle, keys, and harmonica.

“We are equally excited that after 47 years, we have fans that come and support us and sold out three shows. We could not be more grateful for that kind of support,” said Dillon.

Forty-seven years later the band that started in Springfield, Mo., and climbed to such success are still having a blast playing shows for their supporters. They even released new music earlier this year. On Aug. 17, 2018, the band released their album "Off The Beaten Path," their first release in 20 years. The album was highly anticipated by the fans who followed them through their musical journey. The new music has also brought new fans who recently discovered them from their latest release. "Off The Beaten Path" stays close to their musical roots featuring songs about life, love and fun, truly a statement that expresses The Ozark Mountain Daredevils as people and musicians.

“We hope everyone will go to our new website,

www.theozarkmountiandaredevils.com www.theozarkmountiandaredevils.com and check out the new music as well.”

