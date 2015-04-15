Multi-sport athlete A.J. Epenesa continues to make his mark in the discus and now he has one of the best high school discus tosses in the country.

Epenesa opened some eyes on Tuesday afternoon at the Alton Freshman-Sophomore Relays, letting the discus fly 187 feet, 2.5 inches, topping his school record set already this season of 180-3.

Epenesa’s 187 feet, 2.5 inches toss is seventh best in the nation for high school discus throwers and the longest throw in the country by a sophomore. Epenesa is a standout on Edwardsville High School's football, basketball and track teams.

“Considering he is a sophomore and he actually came into high school never throwing before it is a story within itself,” Edwardsville track coach Chad Lakatos said. “He struggled a little bit with three fouls at Belleville West. That may have motivated him to come out like he did in the Alton Relays.”

Lakatos sees nothing but a bright future ahead for Epenesa, also one of the top football recruits in the country at his defensive end position.

“It is a matter of reps for him and being able to place the discus between the lines,” Lakatos said. “Coach Martin, who coaches our shot put and discus throwers, will work with him.”

