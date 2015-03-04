April 1-2 Kansas City Event Attracts Stellar Presentation Candidates

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Forty-seven high-growth companies representing 15 states have been selected to tell their stories to potential investors at the 2015 InvestMidwest Venture Capital Forum in Kansas City this spring. “We had a slight uptick in the number of applications we received this year, and this class of presentation candidates was strong,” said Christine Walsh, InvestMidwest Executive Director. “Our panel had a real challenge deciding who among the applicants to invite to present their cases at InvestMidwest.” The 129 applications received were screened by a panel of business leaders and other experts with experience in the capitalization field. The panel selected the best companies from among the applications to present at InvestMidwest. “The applicants who will present at our 16th annual event represent high-growth companies that are seeking substantial investment,” Ms. Walsh said. States – and the number of companies from each – reflect geographic areas represented by selected applicants to present at the prestigious annual venture capital forum:

Arkansas – 2 from Fayetteville

Colorado – 1 from Fort Collins

Illinois – 3, including two from Chicago and one from Champaign

Kansas – 6, including one from Lenexa, three from Olathe, one from Overland Park, and one from Wichita

Kentucky – 1 from Paducah

Maryland – 1 from Rockville

Massachusetts – 1 from Medford

Michigan – 2, including one each from Ann Arbor and Grand Haven

Minnesota – 1 from Worthington

Missouri – 23, including one from Columbia, four from Kansas City, one from Lee’s Summit, and 17 from St. Louis

New Mexico – 1 from Albuquerque

North Carolina – 2, including one each from Durham and Raleigh

Ohio – 1 from Hudson

Oklahoma -1 from Oklahoma City

Wisconsin – 1 from Eau Clair

Entrepreneurs representing each of the companies will have up to eight minutes to tell their companies’ stories to potential investors at InvestMidwest, the Midwest’s premier venture capital forum, at The Sheraton Kansas City at Crown Center on April 1-2. With an annual attendance of about 300, InvestMidwest Venture Capital Forum will provide a superior opportunity for entrepreneurs and investors to meet.

The venture capital forum this year will include three separate industry tracks presenting simultaneously: a life sciences track, an information technology track, and a food/agriculture/bioenergy track. In addition to industry track venues for formal presentations, the forum also provides opportunities for more private meetings between entrepreneurs and some of the attending venture capitalists, corporate investors, private investors, and business, financial and legal professionals. C

ompanies that presented at InvestMidwest’s previous 15 events have raised more than $1 billion in equity investment. Last year’s event in St. Louis attracted about 350 attendees, including representatives from notable venture capital firms, corporate investors and angel investors. InvestMidwest over the last 15 years has been held in alternative years in St. Louis, Mo., and the Kansas City metropolitan area. For more information about InvestMidwest, visit www.investmidwestforum.com.

