April 1-2 Kansas City Event Attracts More Applications This Year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Nearly 130 entrepreneurs who want to tell their companies’ stories to potential investors have submitted applications in hopes of being selected to present at the 2015 InvestMidwest Venture Capital Forum.

“We’ve received a great selection of applications this year,” said Christine Walsh, InvestMidwest’s Executive Director. “At 129 completed applications, we saw a slight uptick and received a handful more this year than we’ve had in recent years.”

Applications to present at the Midwest’s premier venture capital forum – to be held this year on April 1- 2 in Kansas City – were received from 21 states and one other country (Canada with one application), representing a broadening geographic base of entrepreneurs seeking to present at this year’s event, said Ms. Walsh.

In addition to the application from the Canadian company, InvestMidwest received applications from:

Arkansas – 4 applications;

California – 1;

Colorado – 2;

Illinois – 13;

Indiana – 2;

Kansas – 19;

Kentucky – 3;

Maryland – 1;

Massachusetts – 1;

Michigan – 7;

Minnesota – 3;

Mississippi – 1;

Missouri – 57;

New Mexico – 1;

New York – 1;

North Carolina – 2;

Ohio – 2;

Oklahoma – 3;

Tennessee – 1;

Texas – 2;

Wisconsin – 2.

The applications are being screened by a panel of business leaders and other experts with experience in the capitalization field. The panel over the next few weeks will select up to 45 of the best companies from the applications to present at InvestMidwest.

“The applicants who will present at our 16th event represent high-growth companies that are seeking substantial investment,” Ms. Walsh said.

With an annual attendance of about 300, InvestMidwest Venture Capital Forum’s upcoming spring event will provide a superior opportunity for entrepreneurs and investors to meet April 1-2 at The Sheraton Kansas City at Crown Center.

The venture capital forum this year will include three separate industry tracks presenting simultaneously: a life sciences track, an information technology track, and an agriculture/bioenergy track. Presentations from each company will top out at 10 minutes in length.

In addition to industry track venues for formal presentations, the forum also provides opportunities for more private meetings between entrepreneurs and some of the attending venture capitalists, corporate investors, private investors, and business, financial and legal professionals. Companies that presented at InvestMidwest’s previous 15 events have raised more than $1 billion in equity investment.

“We have established wonderful credibility for this event, and consistently attract a great group of both businesses and investors,” said Ms. Walsh. “Last year’s event in St. Louis attracted about 350 attendees, including representatives from notable venture capital firms, corporate investors and angel investors.”

InvestMidwest over the last 15 years has been held in alternative years in St. Louis, Mo., and the Kansas City metropolitan area.

For more information or to make reservations to attend, please visit www.investmidwestforum.com.

