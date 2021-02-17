ALTON - NCG Cinema announced on Wednesday morning it is completing renovations at their new location in the Alton Square Mall, formerly an old Sears store. The company said today it hopes to open by the end of March 2021 in Alton.

NCG has upgraded the building to include state of the art Dolby technology, new luxury seats, and an updated exterior.

NCG Cinema Alton will be the 26th NCG Cinema location in the United States.

The theater will host a grand opening community event at the end of March with more details to be released in the coming weeks.

NCG Cinema Alton said it will offer customers a new and improved moviegoing experience including free refills on drinks and popcorn, reserved seating, and special perks for My NCG Rewards loyalty members in the Alton location.

“We’re opening our doors at the end of March, just in time to premiere ‘Godzilla vs Kong’. We are looking forward to inviting the people of Alton out to celebrate with us,” Jeff Geiger, CEO at NCG Cinema, said.

Alton Mayor Brant Walker said the theater will be a hue addition for the city.

"It will be really nice," he added. "It will change the dynamics of Alton Square Mall and the entire Homer Adams Parkway in Alton. It will be a regional draw and destination point."

Neighborhood Cinema Group (NCG Cinema) was founded in 1985 in Owosso, MI., and currently has 25 locations throughout 9 states, including one other Illinois location in Yorkville. NCG Cinema Alton will be the 26th location.

