ALTON - The day has almost arrived for the NCG Cinema's opening of the new eight-screen theater in Alton at 160 Alton Square.

A ribbon-cutting is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, at the new NCG Cinema location in Alton at Alton Square Mall. This is the 26th location for NCG Cinema.

NCG Cinema Alton will be one of the first new theaters to open in the country since the pandemic lockdown and vaccine rollout. The opening signals the re-birth of the in-person movie-going experience, reviving an industry that has been severely impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The new state-of-the-art movie theater includes more than 850 ultra-plush recliners, Dolby Digital Sound, self-serve fountain drinks, and popcorn stations with unlimited refills, a touchless ticketing system, reserved seating, an enhanced air filtration system, party room, and more.

The new theater will offer a COVID-19 compliant environment; social distancing guidelines will be maintained, and face coverings are required.

Mayor Walker said from what he understands the theater will open on Wednesday.

"This has been years in the making!" he said.

See Upcoming Showtimes and Buy Tickets at https://ncgmovies.com/alton/

