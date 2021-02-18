ALTON — NCG Cinema announced Thursday it is hiring 40 people for their brand-new location in the Alton Square Mall in Alton, now set to open by the end of March 2021. NCG is presently renovating the old Sears store in Alton for the new theater.

The job fair will take place in the new theater, which is located at 200 Alton Square in the Alton Square Mall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 20.

The theater has immediate openings for full and part time positions in all roles including concessions, usher, box office, maintenance & janitorial, and assistant managers.

“We’re excited to bring the moviegoing experience to the city of Alton. We know the people here have wanted this for a long time, it’s a fantastic area and we really can’t wait to start serving customers.” said Jeff Geiger, CEO at NCG Cinema.

Interested candidates can fill out an applicant information form at:https://ncgmovies.com/ncg-cinemas-alton-employee-application/ to reserve an interview time during the job fair.

Pre-registering is not required to attend but it is encouraged. All candidates who participate in the job fair will receive a free movie pass.

