ALTON NCG Cinema announced Thursday it is hiring 40 people for their brand-new location in the Alton Square Mall in Alton, now set to open by the end of March 2021. NCG is presently renovating the old Sears store in Alton for the new theater.

The job fair will take place in the new theater, which is located at 200 Alton Square in the Alton Square Mall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 20.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The theater has immediate openings for full and part time positions in all roles including concessions, usher, box office, maintenance & janitorial, and assistant managers.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We’re excited to bring the moviegoing experience to the city of Alton. We know the people here have wanted this for a long time, it’s a fantastic area and we really can’t wait to start serving customers.” said Jeff Geiger, CEO at NCG Cinema.

Interested candidates can fill out an applicant information form at:https://ncgmovies.com/ncg-cinemas-alton-employee-application/ to reserve an interview time during the job fair.

Pre-registering is not required to attend but it is encouraged. All candidates who participate in the job fair will receive a free movie pass.

More like this:

Apr 26, 2023 - NCG Cinema Celebrates Autism Acceptance Month With Sensory Friendly Screenings

Oct 11, 2023 - Gov. Pritzker Celebrates Opening of Eli’s Cheesecake’s Expanded Facility

Yesterday - New Sports Barn Baseball/Softball Training Facility Walls Set To Go Up In Wood River

Sep 26, 2023 - Dick’s Sporting Goods Moving Forward In Glen Carbon

Jul 6, 2023 - West Star Aviation Breaks Ground on New Hangar at STL Regional Airport

 