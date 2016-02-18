NCAA women's basketball recognizes Butts Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - The NCAA women's basketball Twitter feed recognized the outstanding performance of senior Shronda Butts in Wednesday's 94-75 victory over Austin Peay. Butts celebrated her final home game as a Cougar by scoring 30 points, dishing out 10 assists and grabbing four steals. She accounted for more than half of SIUE's scoring. Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a Sports Tip