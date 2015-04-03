John C. Navin, PhD, has been recommended as the new dean of the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Business. Navin has served as interim dean since June 2013, and his permanent appointment as dean is contingent upon SIU Board of Trustees approval.

“Dr. Navin’s long-time service and excellent leadership will be critically important to the University moving forward,” said Parviz Ansari, SIUE provost and vice chancellor for Academic Affairs. “Dr. Navin’s appointment will allow the School to continue to meet the challenges of changing fiscal and academic environments while adjusting to evolving student expectations.”

“I want to thank Chancellor Julie Furst-Bowe, Provost Ansari and the members of the search committee for their support,” Navin said. “I am looking forward to the opportunities that lie ahead as we focus on strategic enrollment growth and expanding our international focus.

“I appreciate the opportunity to continue working with our outstanding faculty and staff to build upon the excellent national and international reputation of the School of Business as well as expanding our efforts in

fundraising and alumni relations.”

Navin is a professor in the Department of Economics and Finance, a department he once chaired. He has been a member of the SIUE faculty since 1991. He also served as the undergraduate program director for the bachelor’s program in economics and finance, and the bachelor’s programs in economics.

Article continues after sponsor message

Navin has been published in a wide variety of journals and contributed to economic impact studies for various regional groups. He has also co-authored SIUE’s economic impact studies, the most recent released during March 2015.

With extensive experience working at all levels of University governance, Navin has held key leadership roles as chair of the University Planning and Budget Council (UPBC) from 2007 to 2010; chair of the chancellor’s Search Advisory Committee in 2011-2012; chair of the Salary Equity Task Force from 2009-2010; and chair of the E-Textbooks Committee in 2011-2012.

In addition to his strong record of teaching and scholarship, Navin has spent much of his career working with community leaders and alumni who seek to partner with the University. He currently serves as SIUE’s corporate liaison to the Boeing Company. He has been a member of the executive board of the Alliance of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon. The recipient of numerous internal and external research grants, he recently worked with community leaders to complete work on the Southwest Illinois Vision 20/20 project.

Navin achieved a bachelor’s in business administration/economics from Bowling Green State University and both a master’s and a doctorate in economics from Michigan State University.

Navin succeeds Gary Giamartino, who resigned to assume the same duties at La Salle University's School of Business in Philadelphia.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of nearly 14,000.

More like this: