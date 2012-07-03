Nautilus Kickball Tourney Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. July 3, 2012 - Alton, IL - Nautilus Fitness Center is sponsoring a kickball tournament to benefit Alton Renegades football. The tournament will be held on Saturday July 28 beginning at 8:00am on the Godfrey Baseball Diamonds. Each team will have 10 members and the registration fee is $100.00 per team. Sign up while you can! Click here for more info. Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip