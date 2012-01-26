The mobile Hydrostatic Body Fat Testing Clinic will be partnering with Nautilus Fitness Center on February 16th, 2012 to offer clients an accurate body composition test in the form of a submersion tank. A trained technician will be at the facility located at 4425 Industrial Drive in Alton, IL providing a personalized body fat analysis to all who participate. The test should take no more than 15 minutes and it is the method of testing body analysis to which all other methods are compared, except other methods can incur up to a 10 percent discrepancy. This analysis will include a 4 page, in-depth description of personal percentages including: body fat, lean mass and target body fat; also included are: resting metabolic rate and caloric expenditure by exercise. This is a great opportunity for you to track your fitness progress, establish long and short term goals or begin a new adventure on a path to good health throughout the New Year! The body composition test only costs $55 and all retests are $35. Valid forms of payment include cash, check and credit card. Please remit payment no later than the day of testing.

To schedule an appointment you will need to provide a valid telephone number. Please contact Nautilus Fitness Center at (618) 466-9115 regarding any additional questions and to arrange an appointment.

Nautilus Fitness Center is an independently owned health club offering a wide array of cardio, circuit and resistance equipment in Alton, IL. Nautilus provides a family-friendly atmosphere that includes a fully staffed child care, a heated, indoor pool, new cardio equipment, a tanning facility, 2 racquetball courts, half a basketball court, men’s and women’s locker area’s and showers, private saunas, whirlpools and fun classes for the whole family. Go to our website to print a free 7-day pass or come in for a tour and see how our friendly staff can help you and your family achieve your fitness goals for the New Year!

