EDWARDSVILLE - Nautical Bowls in Edwardsville has closed permanently following an announcement from the co-owners yesterday that the restaurant was unable to stay afloat. The business closed just nine months after it opened in Edwardsville on December 13, 2022.

Nautical Bowls Co-Owners Joel and Melissan Nimmo compared the business’s downfall to the nautical legend of the “siren song,” wherein sailors were led to their doom by the deceptive sound of a woman’s singing.

“Like the sailors of the legend, we heard a beautiful song eighteen months ago,” they wrote on Facebook. “The song sounded like the culmination of a career spent preparing for this opportunity to make our dreams come true. The melody of working for ourselves, building a legacy for our family, and making a difference in our community was exhilarating.

“So, we followed the siren’s call and set a course to open a Nautical Bowls restaurant in Edwardsville. By the time we recognized the futility of our course, we were already doomed. Today, less than a year after we opened our doors, our hearts are broken, and our dreams are dashed, and our financial security is sunk. Today, our business is permanently closed.

“Ultimately, our journey had a tragic end, but we go down with a new melody in our hearts – a melody of gratitude for the lessons learned, for the people we were able to serve, and for the relationships we were blessed to build. We thank you all for your support and we wish you… Fair Winds and Following Seas!”

Nautical Bowls served acai bowls with “superfood” ingredients that were organic, gluten-free, dairy-free, and plant-based. The Nimmos said the business had been a year in the making, and they planned for it to be in Edwardsville much longer.

Nautical Bowls was located at 2323 Plum St. Suite 200 in Edwardsville. With the restaurant’s only Metro East location now permanently closed, the next-closest Nautical Bowls location is located more than two hours away in Normal, Illinois.

Several Nautical Bowls fans expressed their sorrow to see the restaurant close in the comments section. For more information, visit the Nautical Bowls (Edwardsville) Facebook page.

