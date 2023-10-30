BENLD - Nature’s Bliss invites you to join them for their second-anniversary celebration, complete with food trucks and deals on countless skincare and self-care products.

Owner Jeanine Fassero will mark the anniversary at her main shop, located at 104 N. Hardroad Street in Benld. From body butter to shampoo bars to lip balms, the products are all handcrafted by Fassero with natural ingredients and over 75 flavor/fragrance options. Starting Tuesday, Oct. 31, to Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, all products are 20% off.

“It’s all natural, local, handcrafted, and you can try new fragrances,” Fassero said. “Start your Christmas shopping this weekend.”

You can also check out local food trucks starting on Wednesday, when Off the Wall is scheduled to be at the shop from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. On Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, Yo Dawg Catering will take their spot. Fassero is especially excited for Dippidy Donuts from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, with donuts that “melt in your mouth.”

But the products are the main event. In addition to the 20% off storewide on all products from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, 2023, shoppers on Friday and Saturday can enjoy 75% off Himalayan salt lamps, Yankee candles and diffusers.

While there are a few brand-name products and fragrance similes from stores like Victoria’s Secret, Bath and Body Works, Jo Malone and Sol de Janeiro, most of Fassero’s products are made at her shop, from skincare and hair products to luxury items like bath tea bags and beard balm.

A repeat customer once told Fassero that shopping at Nature’s Bliss “is like coming to a candy store,” and she has treasured that review ever since. Because she makes the products herself, Fassero is also happy to customize items and combine fragrances on the spot, and she has taken special orders to create themed products for bridal parties and baby showers in the past.

“I can do the mold they want, the color they want, the fragrance they want,” she said. “I’ve got a variety of fragrances, even designer fragrances. I’ve had several people ask me about body sprays and these name brands that I just posted, and I gave them the prices of them and they said [the body sprays would be] great stocking stuffers.”

You can see a full list of Nature’s Bliss products at their website, as well as several testimonials. Fassero has received feedback on almost every item, and she often adjusts the recipes depending on what customers tell her. Many people simply like her shop, but others say that Fassero’s products have cured them of ailments they’ve dealt with their whole lives. She remembers one woman who ran into the store and demanded that Fassero feel her arm. The woman had lived with keratosis pilaris for 35 years, but it was gone after she used a body oil from Nature’s Bliss.

Fassero also prides herself on affordability. She started making many of her products because she couldn’t find an affordable natural option anywhere else. As a result, all of her handcrafted products are under $20.

“$150 for a 3.4-ounce bottle of cologne, or you can buy an eight-ounce body mist for $9 that smells the same,” she summarized. “So I make it myself. Plus, that way I know it’s good quality. I don’t want to buy something like that from Amazon.”

Fassero pointed out there are several great restaurants in Benld for people who want to enjoy lunch or dinner after you shop 'til you drop. Fema's Italian Eatery, EJ's Bistro, Dud's Sports Bar and Grill and The Cabin Bar and Grill are great options, and Randy's Market is well-known for their fried chicken and fish.

Nature's Bliss will offer their anniversary deals and food trucks at Fassero’s shop at 104 N. Hardroad Street in Benld, but you can also find Nature’s Bliss products at Country Vibes Vendors and More in Bunker Hill and Mercantile on Main in Staunton. The celebration runs from Tuesday, Oct. 31 to Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, and Fassero can’t wait to greet new customers from across the region.

“A lot of people say this is a fun place to shop,” she added. “That’s what a lot of people say, and that I know my products.”

For more information about Nature’s Bliss, check out their official website at MyNaturesBliss.com.

