GODFREY – The Nature Institute (TNI) is claiming 42 years of exploration! Discovery Day Camp, which started in 1982 with Aune Nelson as its catalyst, offers a premier nature camp experience for children in the Riverbend area. Children hike the trails, play in the creek, and search for native plants and animals. This year TNI is making camp better than ever with new themes, a camp-out option for middle schoolers, and the perfect place to spend a summer day.

Lauren Scull, Director of Education, and Dave Schiber, Environmental Educator, are excited to see all of the planning come together when campers, counselors, and junior counselors arrive for fun days of exploration and nature play. Lauren is excited to continue to build on our previous years, with new themes and activities each week. "We're so lucky to have such a supportive community that is invested in getting their families outdoors," says Lauren. "Their support allows our programs to grow and to provide more opportunities for our campers."

Camp registration opens on March 4, 2024, for TNI members with a family membership and higher. In addition to 2 days of early registration, TNI membership provides families with a 15% discount on the cost of camp. General registration opens on March 6. Camp weeks run from June 3 to July 26. Last year we introduced a full-day preschool camp option for campers that are 4 and 5 years old. This popular option is making a comeback this year in addition to a half-day preschool camp available to potty-trained 3-year-olds. Some of the themes to look forward to this year include H2Whoa, Pokemon of the Preserve, and Expedition in Ecology, just to name a few.

The Nature Institute is still accepting applications for paid and volunteer seasonal camp positions. For those looking to make an impact by sharing nature with campers, more information can be found on the TNI website for the application process.

To register or learn more about camp, visit www.TheNatureInstitute.org/camp2024. People interested may also reach the TNI office at (618) 466-9930 or info@thenatureinstitute.org.

