GODFREY – The Nature Institute is now offering birthday parties to families in the Riverbend area. TNI is a favorite location for many families! Now, with the addition of staff-led birthday parties, you can even come out here to celebrate in nature.

With a variety of themes to choose from, our nature-based birthday parties are sure to be a hit for your outdoorsy child. Your party will take place completely outdoors with an experienced educator to assist you. Each party consists of 1 hour of staff led activities, 1 hour of self-led time (cake, gifts, playground, etc.), lodge seating for up to 30 people, and a birthday gift from TNI for the birthday child.Themes will adjust with the seasons, with winter parties taking place in our indoor classroom. Customize your birthday party by adding on a cozy campfire or s’mores experience.Birthday parties are offered mostly on Saturdays and Sundays. You will need to check our booking calendar to find dates that are available. www.thenatureinstitute.org/book-a-birthday-party/

