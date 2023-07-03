GODFREY - Have you ever wondered what creatures of the night are living in your backyard? Join us at The Nature Institute to get your questions answered and gain some insight into how we can help protect these important insects that only come out at night.

This program is part of The Nature Institute’s Community Science Series. Entomologist Dr. Jake Williams from SIUE will be leading the program and sharing his extensive knowledge about the insects in our backyards.

This program is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Friday, July 14.

The night will start with a short presentation by Dr. Williams about the insects that we will see, then a hike is planned along the paved path to the skeet range where we will use black lights and other lights to attract insects to our survey area. The Nature Institute is a perfect place to attend this program because the property has many different habitat types which will increase the diversity of insects we will see.

Then those in attendance will explore the pond, the forest, and the open area around the skeet range to highlight different insect populations. Each of these spots will bring different insects into our view.

