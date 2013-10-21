Lewis and Clark Community College's No. 9 nationally ranked women's soccer team gave Head Coach Tim Rooney a 16-1 season (so far) and his 700th L&C career win when they won 6-2 over St. Louis Community College today.

Rooney, who has a list of accolades as a soccer player and coach, has now recorded 350 wins each with his L&C men's and women's soccer teams since joining the college as head men's soccer coach in 1986 and creating and heading up the women's program since 1993.

"It is always good to get a win and I'm very happy with the way the women played today," said Rooney. "They came out strong on offense, were ready to play a good game, and that's just what they did."

The Trailblazers, who were wearing pink T-shirts in support of Breast Cancer Awareness month, left no doubt they showed up to play strong against The Archers.

Freshman forward Miriam Taylor (2) posted two of the six goals and had one assist when sophomore Katye Skrivan (17) scored with 13 minutes on the clock. Assisting Taylor were Skrivan and Sophomore Jen Morris (10).

Also posting scores for the Trailblazers were sophomores Jen Eaton (3), Morris (10) and Makala Boyles (4).

Freshman Michelle Pederson (14) posted three assists during Saturday's game.

Lewis and Clark's women's team is ranked No. 9 nationally according to the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) and National Soccer Coaches Association of America (NSCAA) most recent polls.

They are No. 1 in the region and have secured a home field advantage when they begin post-season play on Thursday, Oct. 31 at 2 p.m. against either Heartland Community College or Southwestern Illinois College.

The men are No. 3 in the region, No. 18 in the most recent NSCAA poll and rank in the NJCAA's top 25. They also have secured home field advantage and begin post-season play against Southwestern Illinois College at Lewis and Clark on Saturday, Oct. 26 at noon.

Game Stats:

NJCAA Women's Soccer Div. 1/Region 24

Lewis and Clark Community College (L&C) 6 - St. Louis Community College (STLCC) 2

72:00 STLCC -Taylor Tosovsky (free kick)

67:00 L&C - Boyles (Pederson assist)

44:00 L&C - Morris, (Pederson assist)

18:00 L&C - Taylor, (Morris assist)

16:00 STLCC - Taylor Giese

13:00 L&C - Skrivan, (Taylor assist)

10:00 L&C - Eaton, (Pederson assist)

5:00 L&C - Taylor, (Skrivan assist)

Shots: L&C 18, STLCC 9; Corners: L&C 6, STLCC 4; Fouls: L&C 10, STLCC 14; Saves: L&C 7 (Glenz), STLCC 12

For more information visit Lewis and Clark Community College's athletics website at http://www.lc.edu/athletics/

To view photos, visit the Flickr gallery at http://www.flickr.com/photos/lewisandclarkcc/

