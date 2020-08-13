ST. LOUIS - The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch in effect for Thursday from now to 7 p.m.

The Flash Flood Watch is for portions of Illinois and Missouri including the following counties in Illinois: Bond, Calhoun, Clinton, Fayette, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, Madison, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Randolph, Saint Clair, and Washington counties.

In Missouri the Flash Flood Watch extends to: Crawford, Franklin, Iron, Jefferson, Lincoln, Madison, Reynolds, Saint Charles, Saint Francois, Saint Louis City, Saint Louis, Sainte Genevieve, Warren, and Washington.

"Slow-moving thunderstorms capable of producing localized heavy rainfall are possible across the watch area today," the NWS says. "Heavy rain in excess of two to three inches falling on already saturated soils could produce localized flash flooding.

"Heavy rainfall will result in flooding of low lying or poor drainage areas... and ultimately dangerous flash flooding on smaller creeks and streams. Significant rises on larger streams and rivers will also be possible."

Precautionary/preparedness actions

NWS described the Flash Flood Watch as advanced notice that conditions are favorable that may lead to flash flooding. People in the watch area, especially in flood-prone areas, should use this time to make preparations just in case. The National Weather Service encourages residents to stay informed, and be ready for quick action if flooding is observed or if a Flash Flood Warning is issued.

