In observance of the enormous value volunteers provide through organizations like Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois was established. April 15-21 is National Volunteer Week in 2011. Independent Sector, based in Washington D.C., estimates that a volunteer hour is valued at  $21.36 per hour and states, "The estimate helps acknowledge the millions of individuals who dedicate their time, talents, and energy to making a difference." America was built on ordinary people banding together to do extraordinary things. That spirit still sustains the nation.

“I am thankful for our volunteer Big Brothers and Big Sisters, Board Members, donors and event participants who change children’s lives and positively impact our entire community” said president and CEO, Barbara Cempura. “Independent research shows that children matched with a mentor in our program are more likely to succeed in and out of school.”

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Big Brothers Big Sisters serves youth in St. Clair, Madison, Clinton and Monroe counties and seeks to provide a mentor for every child in Southwestern Illinois who wants and needs one.

The agency partners with parents, volunteers and others in the community and hold itself  accountable for each child achieving higher aspirations, greater confidence and better relationships as well as avoidance of risky behaviors and educational success. For information call 618 398-3162 or go to the web site www.bbbsil.org.

More like this:

Aug 10, 2023 - Alton High School Class of 1968 Plans 55th Reunion

Sep 19, 2023 - Jersey County State’s Attorney Ben Goetten Sheds Party Affiliation: Cites SAFE-T Act, Need for Neutrality in Law Enforcement.

Sep 26, 2023 - Pallottine Retreat & Conference Center Is A “Hidden Gem”

Aug 7, 2023 - Family Celebrates Their 55th Reunion in Alton

Aug 22, 2023 - HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital to Launch Cancer Support Group for Women

 