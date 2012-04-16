In observance of the enormous value volunteers provide through organizations like Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois was established. April 15-21 is National Volunteer Week in 2011. Independent Sector, based in Washington D.C., estimates that a volunteer hour is valued at $21.36 per hour and states, "The estimate helps acknowledge the millions of individuals who dedicate their time, talents, and energy to making a difference." America was built on ordinary people banding together to do extraordinary things. That spirit still sustains the nation.

“I am thankful for our volunteer Big Brothers and Big Sisters, Board Members, donors and event participants who change children’s lives and positively impact our entire community” said president and CEO, Barbara Cempura. “Independent research shows that children matched with a mentor in our program are more likely to succeed in and out of school.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters serves youth in St. Clair, Madison, Clinton and Monroe counties and seeks to provide a mentor for every child in Southwestern Illinois who wants and needs one.

The agency partners with parents, volunteers and others in the community and hold itself accountable for each child achieving higher aspirations, greater confidence and better relationships as well as avoidance of risky behaviors and educational success. For information call 618 398-3162 or go to the web site www.bbbsil.org.

