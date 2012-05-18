The 2012 National Safe Boating Week campaign kicks off this Saturday, May 19 with Coast Guard Auxiliary units promoting recreational boating safety around nation. The campaign - which runs through May 25 -- is dedicated to helping boaters understand the need for boating education and Vessel Safety Checks, as well as the importance of wearing life jackets while boating.

"National Safe Boating Week gives us an opportunity to reflect on the safe operation of boats on the water. The incidents we study bring home the need for simple safety precautions while underway," said Coast Guard Auxiliary National Commodore Jim Vass.

According to National Association of the Boating Law Administrators report, total fatalities in 2010 dropped to 672, the lowest number on record. The study also found that almost 75 percent of all fatal boating accident victims drowned, and of those, 88 percent were not wearing a life jacket.

There were 3,153 injuries and approximately $35.5 million dollars of property damage in 2010 as a result of recreational boating mishaps. Operator inattention, improper lookout, operator inexperience, excessive speed, and alcohol use rank as the top five primary contributing factors in accidents.

"We encourage everyone to wear their life jackets and use a 'kill switch' while boating, " Vass said. "Frequently, we see young children in life jackets, but their parents are not wearing them. All of us need to wear a life jacket to protect ourselves and set a good example for others. I wish

the boaters of America a safe boating season."

Coast Guard Auxiliary flotillas around the country will be hosting special events to reinforce the safe boating message during NSBW, including free vessel safety checks at local marinas, boating safety classes and other special events.

Flotilla 3-13 will be sponsoring the following events over the next few weeks:

Vessel Safety Checks:

May 19 at Grafton Harbor beginning at 9:00 AM,

June 23 at My River Home Marina 11:00 AM till 2:00 PM

June 30 at Lake Center Marina 11:00 AM till 2:00 PM.

The Flotilla will also have a patrol boat and informational display at the Touch-a-Truck children's event in Florissant on June 2 from 10:00 till 2:00 PM.

The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary is the uniformed volunteer Component of the United States Coast Guard created by an Act of Congress in 1939. The Auxiliary, supports the Coast Guard in nearly all of the service's missions.

To learn more about boater education, Vessel Safety Checks and other services provided by the Coast Guard Auxiliary - or if you are interested in learning how to become one of us - please visit us online at www.uscgauxflotilla3-13.org or contact us at msz@charter.net.

The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary is composed of uniformed, non-military volunteer civilians who assist the Coast Guard in all of its varied missions, except for military and direct law enforcement. These men and women can be found on the nation's waterways, in classrooms and on the dock, performing safety patrols, vessel safety examinations and public education. The 35,000 members of the Coast Guard Auxiliary donate millions of hours annually in support of Coast Guard missions.

