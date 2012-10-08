ALTON, IL— State Rep. Dan Beiser (D-Alton) has received the endorsement of the National Rifle Association (NRA).

“As a longtime defender of the Second Amendment, I am very proud to have earned the NRA’s endorsement,” Beiser said. “I have worked hand-in-hand with the NRA and other pro-gun advocates to advance the rights of gun owners in this state while defeating anti-gun proposals being pushed by the City of Chicago.”

Beiser is one of the lead sponsors of concealed carry legislation and helped lead an effort to affirm the self-defense rights of citizens in their own homes.

Article continues after sponsor message

Beiser fought against legislation to implement a two percent surcharge on ammunition sales and against the establishment of a statewide handgun registry in Illinois. He also helped defeat a bill which would have required all ammunition to have a serial number, which would have been a burden to Illinois ammunition manufacturers.

“Dan Beiser is a vital ally in our effort to both promote and protect the Second Amendment,” Todd Vandermyde, state lobbyist for the National Rifle Association, said. “The NRA is endorsing Dan because he has consistently voted in support of gun rights. Illinois’ gun owners can count on Dan Beiser.”

Beiser received an A rating from the NRA and is their officially endorsed candidate. For more information please contact Dan Beiser’s campaign office at (618) 301-2668.

More like this: