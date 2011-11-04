DETROIT, Nov. 1, 2011 /PRNewswire/ -- Wings lovers have a new reason to smile as Little Caesars Pizza continues its commitment to value, quality and convenience by adding five new, tasty varieties of Caesar WingsR to their line-up. "Our new Caesar Wings add another great side item to our every day HOT-N-READY menu," said Linda "LJ" Jaworski, senior vice president, Marketing & Corporate Communication. "Customers look for variety and value when making meal time decisions and our Caesar Wings provide both, along with some delicious new sauces."

Starting today, for a limited time at participating Little Caesars Pizza stores across the country, customers can purchase an eight piece order of wings for just $5 with no waiting or need to call ahead. The Caesar Wings are now available in eight, great varieties.

Oven Roasted - Traditional, lightly seasoned, oven roasted wings.

Buffalo - The traditional Buffalo sauce - hot, spicy and full of butter

flavor. Want a stronger kick? Make it HOT!

Barbeque - The great taste of traditional BBQ sauce, blended with just the

right amount of sweetness.

Spicy Barbeque - Little Caesars' original BBQ with a zing! A unique blend of

BBQ and Buffalo.

Teriyaki - Sweet soy sauce gives this variety a full-flavored teriyaki

taste.

Lemon Pepper - Zesty lemon and pepper flavor with a smooth buttery taste.

Garlic Parmesan - A creamy and delicious blend of roasted garlic, black

pepper and Parmesan.

Bacon Honey Mustard - A sweet honey mustard flavor with just the right

amount of smoky bacon.

"I have been testing the new flavors in my stores and customers loved the

additional Caesar Wing sauce choices," said Tim Putnam, Little Caesars

franchisee in South Carolina. "I'm excited customers nationwide will now get

to experience new Caesar Wings flavors. They are a great quality product and

a great compliment to any HOT-N-READY pizza. The best part is there are

sauces that both the kids and the adults will love."

Caesar Wings are the most recent addition to the HOT-N-READYR line up of products which include a traditional round pepperoni or cheese HOT-N-READY Pizza, Crazy BreadR and others.

For the fourth year in a row, Little Caesars has been named the "Best Value in America"* among all major quick-serve restaurant chains across the country.

About Little Caesars

Little Caesars Pizza founders Michael and Marian Ilitch opened their first restaurant in Garden City, Michigan in 1959. Little Caesars added more stores in the world in 2010 than any other pizza chain and today is the largest carry-out chain internationally with restaurants on four continents.

Little Caesars is growing in prime markets across the country, and is offering strong franchisee candidates an opportunity for independence with a proven system. In addition, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar.

In addition to Little Caesars Pizza, Mike and Marian Ilitch's companies in the food, sports and entertainment industries include: the Detroit Red Wings, Olympia Entertainment, Olympia Development, Blue Line Foodservice Distribution, Champion Foods, Ilitch Holdings, Inc., Uptown Entertainment, Little Caesars Pizza Kit Fundraising Program, and a variety of venues within

these entities. Michael Ilitch owns the Detroit Tigers. Marian Ilitch owns MotorCity Casino Hotel.

For more information about Little Caesars and available franchise opportunities, visit www.LittleCaesars.com or call 1.800.553.5776.

* "Highest-Rated Chain - Value for the Money" based on a nationwide survey of quick-service restaurant consumers conducted by Sandelman & Associates, 2010

