Alton, IL. - Calvary Baptist Church is grateful to recognize our community police officers for their service as our country observes National Police Week. We join with countless others in saying, “thank you” to those first responders that serve and protect all of us. We seek to remember those who have been wounded and killed in the line of duty. As a part of that remembrance, on Sunday, May 15 (National Police Day), an Alton Police Department Officer will join us in our morning services as we bring our men and women of law enforcement before God in prayer and remember their great calling through a video presentation. That portion of the service will be led by Marc Lane, Cornerstone Director for Calvary Baptist Church, who was officially sworn in on January 26, 2011, as Police Chaplain for Alton, after having served 10 years in criminal justice chaplaincy.

Still in our minds on the tenth anniversary of 9/11, as well as recent events in our surrounding community and nation, are those situations that have demanded the best of our police officers. In addition to this week, our Calvary Baptist Church Family has set aside the weekend of July 2-3, to honor our first responders, along with our military. Therefore, it is with great appreciation that we say to all of our police officers “Thank you for your service to our community and be aware of our prayers for you as you carry out this tremendously important responsibility.”

Contacts:

Andre’ Dobson

Pastor

Calvary Baptist Church

Alton, IL 62002

Marcus Lane, Director

Cornerstone Ministries

1426 Washington Avenue

Alton, IL 62002

618-465-HELP

