National Police Week: May 15-21, 2011
Alton, IL. - Calvary Baptist Church is grateful to recognize our community police officers for their service as our country observes National Police Week. We join with countless others in saying, “thank you” to those first responders that serve and protect all of us. We seek to remember those who have been wounded and killed in the line of duty. As a part of that remembrance, on Sunday, May 15 (National Police Day), an Alton Police Department Officer will join us in our morning services as we bring our men and women of law enforcement before God in prayer and remember their great calling through a video presentation. That portion of the service will be led by Marc Lane, Cornerstone Director for Calvary Baptist Church, who was officially sworn in on January 26, 2011, as Police Chaplain for Alton, after having served 10 years in criminal justice chaplaincy.
Still in our minds on the tenth anniversary of 9/11, as well as recent events in our surrounding community and nation, are those situations that have demanded the best of our police officers. In addition to this week, our Calvary Baptist Church Family has set aside the weekend of July 2-3, to honor our first responders, along with our military. Therefore, it is with great appreciation that we say to all of our police officers “Thank you for your service to our community and be aware of our prayers for you as you carry out this tremendously important responsibility.”
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Contacts:
Andre’ Dobson
Pastor
Calvary Baptist Church
Alton, IL 62002
Marcus Lane, Director
Cornerstone Ministries
1426 Washington Avenue
Alton, IL 62002
618-465-HELP
More like this: