ST. LOUIS – The National Park Service issued a solicitation today for proposals for construction

on the south grounds of the Jefferson National Expansion Memorial, part of the CityArchRiver

2015 Project that is revitalizing the Gateway Arch grounds and its surroundings. A meeting will be held on Thursday, June 12 at 9:00 a.m. at the Hilton St. Louis at the Ballpark, 1 S. Broadway to learn more about the project specifics and includes a tour of the south grounds.

The south grounds are approximately 30 acres of the southern area of the Gateway Arch grounds that include a reflecting pond, processional walks, new accessible pathways and associated landscaping. The construction work will include selective removal of existing walkways, utilities, and landscaping, while creating new infrastructure, landscaping, and lighting in the area.



This is the first project funded by Prop P: The Safe and Accessible Arch and Public Parks initiative, approved by voters in St. Louis County and St. Louis City in April 2013. Great Rivers Greenway is administering the taxpayer’s investment in this project.



“This project will improve the sustainability and accessibility of the Gateway Arch grounds," stated Superintendent Tom Bradley, "creating more and improved opportunities for visitor use of

the grounds and opportunities for park programming."



All interested companies - large and small businesses, prime contractors and subcontractors

including minority owned and disadvantaged businesses are encouraged to attend the event on

June 12. Pre-registration is not required.



More details on the project and instructions on how to submit a proposal can be found by clicking here. Responses are due within 30 days.



