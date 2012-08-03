July 11, 2012 – National Night Out, Tuesday, August 7, 2012, is designed to: (1) Heighten crime

and drug prevention awareness; (2) Generate support for, and participation in, local anticrime

efforts; (3) Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships; and (4) Send a

message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.



IN ALTON, WE WILL CELEBRATE IN TWO WAYS ON TWO DAYS

NATIONAL NIGHT OUT KICK-OFF: Monday, August 6, 2012

The night before, on August 6, 2012, Riverbender.com Community Center, Simmons Law Firm,

Project Alert, Saint Anthony’s Health Center, Alton Memorial Hospital, Target Stores, Drug

Free Alton, Alton Weed & Seed Strategy Neighborhood Problem Solving group members, Alton

Police Department, Alton Fire Department, and the City of Alton invite you to join them to

Kick-off National Night Out with a community event and dance at the Alton Amphitheater

in Riverfront Park. The event starts at 5:30 P.M, with a dance and laser show starting at

7:00 P.M. There will be free food, music, and demonstrations of fire and law enforcement

equipment. Also, 1 Ipad and 2 Ipod Touches will be given away as attendance prizes for people

between the ages of 10 and 18. In the event of rain, the Kick-Off will be at Gordon Moore Park.

NATIONAL NIGHT OUT: Tuesday, August 7, 2012

On Tuesday, August 7th, neighborhoods and neighborhood watch groups throughout Alton are

invited to join forces with thousands of communities nationwide for the “28th Annual National

Night Out” (NNO) crime and drug prevention event. National Night Out, which is sponsored by

the National Association of Town Watch (NATW), will involve over 10,000 communities from

all 50 states. In all, over 34 million people are expected to participate in ‘America’s Night Out

Against Crime’ on August 2nd. For more information about these neighborhood celebrations or

how to start a Neighborhood Watch Group in your neighborhood, please contact Lt. Al Adams of

the Alton Police Department at 463-3505, Extension 263.

