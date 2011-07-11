July 11, 2011 – National Night Out, Tuesday, August 2, 2011, is designed to: (1) Heighten crime and drug prevention awareness; (2) Generate support for, and participation in, local anticrime efforts; (3) Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships; and (4) Send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

IN ALTON, WE WILL CELEBRATE IN TWO WAYS ON TWO DAYS

NATIONAL NIGHT OUT KICK-OFF: Monday, August 1, 2011

The night before, on August 1, 2011, Mungenast Alton Toyota Scion, St. Anthony’s Health Center, Alton Memorial Hospital, Fritz Distributing, Kraft Foods, Target Stores, Drug Free Alton, Alton Weed & Seed Strategy Neighborhood Problem Solving group members, Alton Police Department, Alton Fire Department, and the City of Alton invite you to join them to Kick-off National Night Out with a community event at the Alton Amphitheater in Riverfront Park. The event starts at 6:00 P.M. There will be free food, music, prizes, demonstrations of fire and law enforcement equipment, lots of giveaways, and the movie Stand by Me will be shown at dusk. In the event of rain, the Kick-Off will be at Gordon Moore Park.

NATIONAL NIGHT OUT: Tuesday, August 2, 2011

On Tuesday, August 2nd, neighborhoods and neighborhood watch groups throughout Alton are invited to join forces with thousands of communities nationwide for the “27th Annual National Night Out” (NNO) crime and drug prevention event. National Night Out, which is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch (NATW), will involve over 10,000 communities from all 50 states. In all, over 34 million people are expected to participate in ‘America’s Night Out Against Crime’ on August 2nd. For more information about these neighborhood celebrations or how to start a Neighborhood Watch Group in your neighborhood, please contact Lt. Al Adams of the Alton Police Department at 463-3505, Extension 263.

