JERSEYVILLE – In a heartfelt gesture of support for the National Memorial of Military Ascent in Grafton, Illinois, Jerseyville Carrollton Bank Regional President, Alan Karcher, presented a generous donation of $10,000 to Grafton Mayor Michael Morrow.

In presenting the check, Alan Karcher, emphasized the institutions’ enduring commitment to the community and its veterans. He remarked, “At Jerseyville Carrollton Bank, we recognize the profound debt of gratitude we owe to those who have served our country. It is an honor to contribute to the NMMA and to play a part in honoring the legacy of our military heroes.”

The National Memorial of Military Ascent stands as a beacon of remembrance, honoring the brave men and women who have served and sacrificed for our nation. With its mission deeply rooted in preserving the legacy of military heroes, the memorial holds profound significance for the community and beyond.

The Grafton War Memorial Commission envisions the establishment of a distinguished Veteran’s Memorial Campus, complete with a museum, dedicated to honoring our veterans and raising public awareness of the United States Armed Forces. Set against the picturesque backdrop of limestone bluffs overlooking the majestic Mississippi River, the Memorial will feature a centerpiece attraction: a true-to-life reproduction of the WWII U.S. Army Rangers scaling the iconic Pointe Du Hoc cliffs during the historic D-Day landings.

Expressing his gratitude for the contribution, Mayor Michael Morrow underscored the importance of such gestures in upholding the memorial’s mission. He stated, “This donation from Jerseyville Carrollton Bank exemplifies the spirit of community and reverence for our military personnel. It reinforces our commitment to ensuring that their sacrifices are never forgotten.”

Morrow said, “I am challenging all business to help us reach our next goal of $150,000 for the next critical stage in the process. Every dollar that is donated helps us attain the goals set to develop this one-of-a-kind memorial that will impact the future education of interactive learning for our children and grandchildren.”

There will be opportunities to help in fundraising efforts such as purchasing tickets to the upcoming “Storm the Beach” Event at Raging Rivers on June 7, 2024. Join the community for an evening of fun. Delight in family-friendly activities, capture memories with a mermaid in photos, participate in a silent auction, try your luck with a 50/50 drawing and raffle, groove to live music, and much more. Tickets are priced at $40 for adults and $20 for children under 12. Your participation directly supports Grafton's newest initiative, the National Memorial of Military Ascent (NMMA).

The donation from Jerseyville Carrollton Bank underscores the power of community collaboration in preserving the memory and honoring the sacrifices of military personnel. As the National Memorial of Military Ascent is built, it will continue to serve as a poignant symbol of remembrance. Support from organizations like Jerseyville Carrollton Bank reinforces its significance in the hearts of the community.

For further information, contact Brittney Weber at: graftonmemorial@gmail.com or 618-535-8475.

