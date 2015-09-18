BRIGHTON - Winchester Ammunition invites the public to join them in celebrating the 44th Annual National Hunting and Fishing Day celebrations at the historic and well renowned Nilo Farms.

Beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, and lasting until 4 p.m., visitors are welcome to take part in a plethora of activities and demonstrations that celebrate hunting, fishing, and other outdoors activities.

“National Hunting and Fishing Day was created to celebrate the spirit of the American sportsman and conservation efforts,” Nilo Farms manager Roger Jones said.

According to WGBZ Outdoors Show host and expert of Olin history, Larry Reid, the national holiday was created after John M. Olin approached President Richard Nixon to set aside a day for the hunters and fishers around the country.

“After approaching Congress, they passed the law stating that the last Saturday in September should be known as National Hunting and Fishing Day with zero votes against the motion,” Reid said.

Nilo Farms has been a popular private sportsmans facility around the area since its inception in 1952. Several presidents as well as numerous celebrities and athletes have all visited the farm to enjoy its hunting amenities and kennels of renowned retrievers.

At 10:00 a.m., a demonstration of the farm’s famous retrievers will take place, allowing for guests to meet some of the world’s best hunting dogs, bred after John M. Olin’s own companion King Buck, the only hunting dog to ever be showcased on a federal duck stamp with a dead mallard.

“I love the dogs,” Jones said, “I love the having the opportunity to showcase the breed.”

Nilo Farms was the home of the very first National Hunting and Fishing Day celebrations; several cities around the United States also take part in their own festivities, but Nilo Farms was where it all began.

Beginners shooting activities are available for participation, as well as several games and tours. A variety of local clubs and vendors are going to be displaying their finest goods. Food and beverages will be available for sale courtesy of the Alton VFW Post 1308, the Brighton Fire Department and Pioneer. Boy Scouts of America Troop 713 will also be holding a Flag Retirement Ceremony where guests can bring in old flags that have become too worn to display.

There will be something for people of all ages available at the National Hunting and Fishing Day celebrations at Nilo Farms, which is located 15025 Highway 111 in Brighton, Ill. Come out, enjoy some food, and enjoy the great outdoors during this excellent event.

