ST. LOUIS—To protect the health of those who live, work, and visit national parks and

National Park Service (NPS) facilities, and in support of President Biden’s Executive Order on Protecting the Federal Workforce and Requiring Mask-Wearing, NPS immediately implemented a mask requirement for employees, visitors, partners and contractors.

At Gateway Arch National Park and Ulysses S. Grant National Historic Site, both located in St.Louis, and at Ste. Geneviève National Historical Park, located in Ste. Geneviève, Missouri, face masks are required in all park buildings and facilities for everyone ages 2 and older.

The public can find information about the requirements on signs throughout the parks and on the parks’ websites:

• Gateway Arch National Park: NPS.gov/jeff or gatewayarch.com

• Ulysses S. Grant National Historic Site: NPS.gov/ulsg

• Ste. Geneviève National Historical Park: NPS.gov/stge



In addition, the following public health measures and temporary closures are in effect:

• Bi-State Development, which operates the Gateway Arch’s Tram Ride to the Top,

requires face masks for all tram riders ages 2 and older, no exceptions.

Article continues after sponsor message

• Visitor access to the Old Courthouse at Gateway Arch National Park remains

unavailable.

• For visitors accessing the park grounds at all three national park sites, face masks are required when physical distancing cannot be maintained.

• For visitors attending programs or taking tours, indoors or outdoors, at Ulysses S. Grant National Historical Site and Ste. Geneviève National Historical Park, face masks are required at all times.

As conditions are subject to change, visitors should check the parks’ websites and social media channels for details on operations before they visit. Other tips to recreate responsibly are available on NPS.gov. Park rangers are on duty to provide information, protect visitors and park resources and uphold this requirement.

More like this: