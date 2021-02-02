EAST ALTON– The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be re-opening the National Great Rivers Museum beginning the start of business on February 8, 2021, after a surge in COVID-19 cases and subsequent mitigations issued by the state of Illinois led to a temporary closure.

Starting February 8, 2021, the Museum will have operating hours of 9 am – 5 pm seven days a week and will resume its daily free public tours at 10 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm. Public tours have been modified to exclude the elevator ride to the top of the Melvin Price Locks and Dam. Visitors can still enjoy free tours that explain the ecological and economic importance of the Mississippi River and the Melvin Price Locks and Dam while enjoying a view of the river and the auxiliary lock.

Article continues after sponsor message

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers remains proactive regarding the safety and health of all visitors and is adhering to state guidelines with respect to building occupancy and facial coverings. Building occupancy will be reduced from 255 to 50 and facial covering will be required for all visitors.

Additionally, common areas will be disinfected every two hours. Please call for more information. The booking of private tours will also resume and can be scheduled through the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau.

The National Great Rivers Museum is located off of River Heritage Parkway (IL Hwy 143) at #2 Lock & Dam Way, E. Alton, IL 62024, adjacent to Melvin Price Locks & Dam. For more information, visit www.mtrf.org, or find us on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/GreatRivers

More like this:

Related Video: