Alton, Il. – The National Great Rivers Museum is pleased to present local authors Eddy L. Harris, Cheryl Eichar Jett, and Dan Brannan for live meet and greets with the public during January and February to talk about some of their local writings.

Eddy L. Harris, author of the critically acclaimed Mississippi Solo will kick off the series at the museum and host a book signing on Sunday, January 22, 2012. He will read from his memoirs and discuss his adventures in canoeing from the headwaters of the Mississippi River in Minnesota to the mouth in New Orleans, Louisiana. Eddy also wrote Native Stranger, South of Haunted Dreams, and Still Life in Harlem.

Freelance writer and historian Cheryl Eichar Jett of the Images of America series will be at the museum Sunday, January 26, 2012 to discuss the intriguing history of Alton, Illinois. The Images of America series includes Alton, Route 66 in Madison County, Route 66 in Edwardsville, and Route 66 in Springfield.

Article continues after sponsor message

Local author Dan Brannan will be at the museum on February 12, 2012 to speak on Boy Giant, based on the tallest man in recorded history, Robert Wadlow. In addition, Brannan is the executive editor of the Alton Telegraph and has led the paper to more than 100 awards during his tenure. He has also published The Courage to Live, Everyday Angels, and Life to the Fullest: Stories of People Coping with Diabetes.

All presentations will be held from 1-3 PM at the National Great Rivers Museum. You may purchase some of these books in the museum bookstore or bring a copy along to have signed by the authors. A live American Bald Eagle will also be at the Museum from 12-4 PM. Come out for an up close and personal experience!

The National Great Rivers Museum is located off River Heritage Parkway (IL Hwy 143) at #2 Lock & Dam Way, East Alton, IL 62024, adjacent to Melvin Price Locks & Dam. The museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and has free admission plus the lock and dam tours. For more information, call 618-462-6979 or toll free 877-462-6979, or go online to www.mtrf.org. You can also find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GreatRivers.

More like this:

Related Video: