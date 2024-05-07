EAST ALTON – The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRRECsm) has been awarded an American Water Charitable Foundation 2024 Water and Environment grant, focusing on increasing water literacy in the Lewis and Clark Community College district and adjacent communities through its annual Water Festival.

“We have benefitted over the years from the support of Illinois American Water, an original sponsor of Water Festival,” said Waterschool USA Coordinator and NGRREC Interim Education Director Jennifer Mandeville. “We are thankful to continue the partnership through the American Water Charitable Foundation’s grant.”

Mandeville said the annual Water Festival in Godfrey educates students about ecological challenges and the importance of a healthy watershed. The grant will ensure all Water Festival educators are fully equipped to educate area fifth graders on the human water cycle, watersheds and the importance of clean water.

The Water and Environment grant is part of the American Water Charitable Foundation’s Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization established by American Water, the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S. and aims to support high-impact projects and initiatives that further American Water’s commitment to ESG, as well as inclusion, diversity and equity.

“The American Water Charitable Foundation is committed to participating and investing in organizations and programs that benefit the diverse communities served by American Water,” said Carrie Williams, President, American Water Charitable Foundation. “We take pride and are proud to further American Water’s ongoing commitment to being a good neighbor and strong partner in the community.”

Learn more about our mission and community impact, https://www.ngrrec.org/Education/Children/Water-Festival/

Article continues after sponsor message

About National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC?)

NGRREC is dedicated to the study of great river systems and the communities that use them, facilitating the efficient implementation of science into policy and practice. Founded in 2002 as a collaborative partnership between the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Lewis and Clark Community College, the center aspires to be a leader in scholarly research, education, and outreach related to the interconnectedness of large rivers, their floodplains, watersheds, and their associated communities.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water’s 6,500 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company’s national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides a formal way to demonstrate the company’s ongoing commitment to be a good neighbor, citizen, and contributor to the communities where American Water and its employees live, work and operate. For more information, visit amwater.com/awcf.

More like this:

Related Video: