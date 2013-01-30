The famous Thin Mints remain, but Girl Scouts are giving their cookie boxes an overhaul to highlight the real purpose of the $790-million cookie program, which is to teach girls five essential life skills: goal setting, decision making, money management, business ethics, and people skills. To celebrate such a monumental program, this year Girl Scouts has named February 8 National Girl Scout Cookie Day. Girls will be asking 50 million cookie fans across the nation to buy or order more boxes in honor of their success in running the largest girl-led business enterprise in the world.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois, which serves 14,000 girls and 4,800 adult volunteers throughout southern Illinois will participate in the National Girl Scout Cookie Day celebration by hosting cookie booths on Feb. 8, 9 and 10, where customers can purchase their favorite Girl Scout cookies directly from girls. For more information about finding a cookie booth near you, please visit GSSI’s website at www.gsofsi.org or Facebook page.

“We are excited to join our sister Girl Scouts across the United States to celebrate National Girl Scout Cookie Day on February 8th in honor of the Girl Scout Cookie Program being the largest girl-led business in America,” said Jessica Stanley, GSSI Product Sales Manager. “The annual Girl Scout Cookie Program is an important part of a girl’s Girl Scout Leadership Experience and teaches her valuable skills that she can use all of her life…skills like working together in a team, goal setting and money management,” Stanley added.

When it comes to skill building, statistics show the Girl Scout Cookie Program works. According to a survey from the Girl Scout Research Institute, 85 percent of Girl Scout “cookie entrepreneurs” learn money management by developing budgets, taking cookie orders, and handling customers’ money. Eighty-three percent build business ethics; 80 percent learn goal setting; 77 percent improve decision making; and 75 percent develop people skills.

All the revenue earned from cookie activities—every penny after paying the baker—stays with the local Girl Scout council that sponsors the sale. Councils use cookie revenue to supply essential services to troops, groups, and individual girls, such as providing program resources and communication support, training adult volunteers, and conducting events. As part of their experience in any Girl Scout product activity, girls can earn official Girl Scout awards at every level of Girl Scouting, including cookie and financial literacy badges and the annual Cookie Activity Pin.

In the first package design update since 1999, the 200 million Girl Scout cookie boxes sold annually now feature a new look that highlights the skills girls learn through the program. A new GSUSA marketing campaign reinforces this more contemporary message with the theme, “This Is What a Girl Can Do.” And, for ease of purchase, customers can now find their Girl Scout Cookies using a free app available for iPhone or Android, or by visiting Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois’ website at www.gsofsi.org or visiting GSSI’s Facebook page.

The Girl Scout Mission is: Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place. Today’s Girl Scouts not only enjoy camping and crafts, but they also explore math and science and learn about diversity, good citizenship, leadership and teamwork. Girl Scouting is the place where girls experience the fun, friendship and power of girls working together.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves 14,000 girls and 4,800 adult volunteers in more than 40 counties in southern Illinois. Girl Scouting has inspired more than 50 million girls and women since its founding in 1912. Girl Scouting is focused on providing a premier Girl Scout Leadership Experience for girls in the 21st century, while ensuring the traditions and values that have been core to Girl Scouting since its beginning remain strong and relevant.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region. Girl Scouts is a Proud Partner of United Way.

