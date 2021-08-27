ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis County Police Department is one of 50 police departments throughout the state of Missouri participating in ‘Saturation Saturday’ on August 28.

Saturation Saturday is a high visibility evening where police departments step up their DWI enforcement efforts to remind the communities they are out in full force, looking for impaired drivers. It is a public awareness campaign that reminds the community: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.

The St. Louis County Police Department will be conducting a roll call briefing at 7:00 PM the evening of Saturation Saturday. The briefing will be held at Whitfield School located at 175 S. Mason Road in St. Louis, MO 63141. The media is welcome to attend. Interviews will be provided once the briefing is complete. The briefing should last approximately 15 minutes.

Saturation Saturday is being held in conjunction with the national ‘Drive Sober, Get Pulled Over’ campaign, which focuses on law enforcement and their goal to stop drunk drivers. The operation highlights a constant police presence searching for drunk drivers as a way of deterring people from drinking and driving. The campaign started in 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri. As a fifth-year campaign, efforts have continued to grow with the national campaign extending to include New York, Illinois, Florida, Texas, California, Idaho, New Mexico, Ohio, Colorado, Louisiana, Kansas, Connecticut, Indiana, and Arkansas participating as well.

Approximately 20% Of all Missouri traffic fatalities involve alcohol-impaired driving.

In 2020, 213 people were killed in traffic crashes that involved at least one alcohol-impaired driver.

