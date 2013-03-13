National Drug Take Back Initiative Saturday, April 27, 2013 10:00am – 2:00pm Jerseyville WALGREENS

Got Drugs? Unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue, leading to accidental poisoning, overdose and abuse. Pharmaceutical drugs can be just as dangerous as street drugs when taken without a prescription or a doctor’s supervision. The non-medical use of prescription drugs ranks second only to marijuana as the most common form of drug abuse in America. Unused prescription drugs thrown in the trash can be retrieved and abused or illegally sold. Unused drugs that are flushed contaminate the water supply. Proper disposal of unused drugs both save lives and protect the environment.

The Jersey County Against Drugs Coalition, DARE and local law enforcement are partnering with the DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) to focus on removing potentially dangerous controlled substances from our community medicine cabinets.

Article continues after sponsor message

What can I dispose?

Controlled, non-controlled, and over the counter substances may be disposed. Participants may dispose of medication in its original container or by removing the medication from its container and disposing of it directly into the disposal box. All material collected (including the Rx vials) will be incinerated. All solid dosage pharmaceutical product and liquids in consumer containers will be accepted. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. The depositor should ensure that the cap is tightly sealed to prevent leakage. Used Intra-venous (IV) solutions, injectables, and syringes are NOT accepted due to potential hazard posed by blood-borne pathogens. No needles at all, please. Illicit substances such as marijuana or heroin are not a part of this initiative and should not be placed in collection containers. All participants must retain possession of their own medication during the surrender process. Law enforcement personnel will not handle the medications at any time however will remain with the drug disposal box at all times.

This program is anonymous and all efforts will be made to protect the anonymity of individuals disposing of medications. No questions or requests for identification will be made.

If you cannot make it on April 27th you may drop off at the Jerseyville Police Department at any time throughout the year. No questions asked. For more information or questions please contact the Jerseyville Police Department at 618-498-2131

More like this: