ST. PETERS, MO – Each year on Oct. 30th atomic energy workers across the nation are commemorated for the National Day of Remembrance. Of these workers include individuals from Dow Chemical in Madison, IL and General Steel Industries in Granite City, IL.

The National Day of Remembrance honors men and women for their service and unwavering dedication to keep the United States safe through the construction of nuclear weapons. Following World War II, the Cold War prompted a nuclear arms race from 1947-1991. Thousands of American citizens were invited to take part in highly classified government work, later identified as the manufacture and assembly of parts for atomic bombs.

As part of quality control for the Atomic Energy Commission (AEC), General Steel Industries x-rayed uranium ingots and betatron slices. Dow Chemical supplied the AEC with magnesium-thorium plates and sheets, metals, equipment and other services.

Many atomic energy workers unknowingly worked with hazardous chemicals and radiation without consent or proper protective gear during this construction. As a result, countless numbers of individuals are now sick or deceased because of occupational induced illnesses.

These men and women are the ones who have worked, and continue working, on the United States’ home front to defend and secure the country. Today, the sacrificial work displayed by nuclear weapons workers for their nation and families is remembered.

Atomic Resource Coalition (ARC) extends a thank you to all those who have served. The price that has been paid does not go a day unnoticed.

ARC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation that assists and educates current and former atomic energy workers, as well as their family members, about the benefits which may be available to them under the Department of Labor’s Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation Program Act. Workers and survivors of workers that have been effected by an occupational illness at a nuclear weapons plant are encouraged to contact ARC to see if they qualify for medical benefits and/or monetary compensation.

